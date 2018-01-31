× Harrisburg Mall donates $10,000 to family of U.S. Deputy Marshal Christopher Hill

HARRISBURG — To honor the memory of fallen U.S. Deputy Marshal Christopher Hill, the Harrisburg Mall made a $10,000 donation to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, general manager Vicki Keating announced Wednesday.

The donation, which will help to ease the burden of the family’s home mortgage, was made in recognition of the Swatara Township Police Department.

Hill was killed in the line of duty while serving an arrest warrant in Harrisburg on Jan. 11.

“Upon hearing about the tragic loss of Deputy Hill and learning about the mission of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, we were honored to be able to make this contribution,” Keating said. “We chose to name this donation in recognition of the Swatara Township Police Department to express our sincere gratitude for the daily sacrifices made by their Police Officers to maintain a safe community. We can never do enough to express our appreciation for Deputy Hill’s service and to the local Police Department for their ongoing dedication and commitment.”