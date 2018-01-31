× Inmate at Cumberland County Prison died from fentanyl overdose, coroner says

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A coroner’s report pertaining to the cause of death of a 28-year-old inmate at Cumberland County Prison was released Wednesday.

William Keller, of Harrisburg, died from fentanyl overdose, Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall says.

Keller was found unresponsive in a male work release housing unit just before 9 p.m. on January 9. Medical efforts to revive the inmate were unsuccessful — he was pronounced dead a short time later.

An investigation into how the fentanyl made its way into the prison is being investigated by Middlesex Township Police, according to the Prison Warden Earl Reitz.