× Lancaster man accused of stabbing cousin in neck surrenders to police

LANCASTER — A 27-year-old Lancaster man accused of stabbing his cousin in the neck during a dispute is in police custody, according to Lancaster City Police.

Adrian DeJesus Montes surrendered himself at the Lancaster City Bureau of Police station Tuesday afternoon, police say. He was processed, arraigned, and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

The victim was treated at Lancaster General Hospital and later transferred to Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia to be assessed for possible paralysis. There was no update from police on the victim’s condition.