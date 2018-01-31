Law firms file suit against pharmaceutical companies, physicians on behalf of Dauphin Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two firms have come together to file a lawsuit on behalf of Dauphin County.

Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation's largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, and Young Ricchiuti Caldwell & Heller, a Philadelphia-based firm that advocates for victims of catastrophic injuries, are suing pharmaceutical companies and physicians over the marketing of prescription opioid painkillers.

The complaint, filed in Pennsylvania state court, notes that Dauphin County seeks relief, compensatory and punitive damages, for the millions of dollars it spends each year to combat the crisis created by drug companies’ deceptive marketing campaign that misrepresents the safety and efficacy of long-term opioid use, the release states.

“Dauphin County, like many other counties in the state and across the country, has been deeply and negatively affected by the opioid epidemic that has infiltrated their community,” said Simmons Hanly Conroy Shareholder Paul J. Hanly, Jr., lead co-counsel for the county in this case. “The crisis isn’t new. Opioid abuse and addiction continues to cause incredible, long-lasting damage for families across Dauphin County and is straining county resources every day. Together, with county leaders, we will seek justice for the residents of Dauphin County.”

The lawsuit alleges the defendants sought to create a false perception in the minds of physicians, patients, health care providers and health care payors that using opioids to treat chronic pain was safe for most patients and that the drugs’ benefits outweighed the risks, according to the release.

“This lawsuit is about making these companies accountable and forcing them to help solve the tragedy they created,’’ said Commissioner Mike Pries. “Taxpayers should not be the ones paying the price for the damage caused by big pharma.’’

The defendants in the lawsuit are: Purdue Pharma L.P.; Purdue Pharma, Inc.; The Purdue Frederick Company, Inc.; Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Cephalon, Inc.; Johnson& Johnson; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceutica, Inc.; Endo Health Solutions Inc.; Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Dr. Perry Fine; Dr. Scott Fishman; and Dr. Lynn Webster.