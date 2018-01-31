Lebanon County-based company to receive loan for new wastewater treatment facility

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that 13 water infrastructure projects across the Commonwealth have been funded — by grant or loan — through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).

Keystone Protein Company, LLC, based in Lebanon County, is one of them.

The company received an $11 million loan to construct a new industrial wastewater treatment facility, the official release states. The facility will handle the combined flow from the proposed poultry processing plant and expanded rendering plant. The project will also allow the facility to meet wastewater discharge standards, the release adds.

The investment for all 13 projects totals $74 million.

“This funding continues our commitment to clean water in Pennsylvania with the approval of these loans and grants through PENNVEST for a variety of water quality improvement projects that cover areas across the commonwealth”, Gov. Wolf said. “These projects benefit the environment, economic development, and public health and will further our shared goal of a clean and safe environment for our families to enjoy, as well as, my vision for a better Pennsylvania, both now and for years to come.”

Full list of projects can be seen below:

Allegheny County

• Liberty Borough received a $1,200,000 loan to rehabilitate approximately 3,600 feet of the existing sanitary sewer system to eliminate inflow and infiltration contributing to excess flows.

• Springdale Borough received a $5,499,200 loan to construct upgrades to their drinking water treatment plant and replace approximately two miles of raw water and potable water distribution lines.

Bedford County

• Mann Township received $444,031 grant to cover costs related to a temporary stream diversion, embankment stabilization, and restoration project in Blackberry Lick Run.

Bucks County

• Doylestown Township received an $8,599,354 loan to construct approximately 33,000 feet of collection sewers, 4,700 feet of force main, 178 man holes, and a pump station to an area with malfunctioning on-lot systems.

Butler County

• Township of Mercer received a loan of $353,237 and a $3,827,863 grant to provide sewer service to two areas of the township, one portion to be connected to Harrisville Borough’s collection system and transported to Grove City for treatment; the Village of Forestville will have a separate collection system with both low presser and gravity components and treatment with a recirculating sand filter.

• West Sunbury Borough Municipal Authority received a $350,000 loan to construct tertiary treatment system and related components to remove ammonia nitrogen and comply with permit standards.

Cameron County

• Lyme Emporium Highlands II LLC received a $24,549,885 loan to purchase 11 large tracts of forest land to protect headwater streams, provide conservation easements, and sustainable working forests. The project is expected to create over 50 new forestry related jobs and leverage $91,000,000 in private investment.

Delaware County

• Chester City Stormwater Authority received a loan for $4,888,205 to construct 4 bio-retention cells, 7,250 square feet of permeable pavement, establishment of a storm drain catch basin retrofit project program and 70 storm sewer inlets.

Lebanon County

• Keystone Protein Company, LLC received an $11,000,000 loan to construct a new industrial wastewater treatment facility to handle the combined flow from the proposed poultry processing plant and expanded rendering plant. The project will allow the facility to meet effluent discharge standards.

Luzerne County

• Greater Hazelton Joint Sewer Authority received a loan of $2,425,000 and a $8,986,000 grant to install a 15 ton per day fluidized bed incinerator and related equipment allowing the Authority to continue accepting residual solids. The project supports several area business expansions expected to create or retain over 300 jobs and leverage $28 million in local investment.

Lycoming County

• Old Lycoming Township received a $622,175 grant to purchase a water recycling jet vacuum truck to remove sediment from the storm water system to comply with the best management practices in this MS4 community.

Montgomery County

• Schwenksville Borough Authority received a $1,051,037 loan to replace 2,725 feet of water main that have reached the end of their useful life.

Wayne County

• Hawley Borough received a $277,911 grant to repair or replace approximately 733 feet of failing storm sewer pipe, to eliminate periodic flooding, and prevent soil erosion from entering the Lackawaxen River.