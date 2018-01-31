× Light rain showers, then mix to snow Thursday

FEW RAIN SHOWERS, POSSIBLY A QUICK MIX

Clouds build fast this evening ahead of our next system. Clouds combined with a southerly breeze helps steady if not bump temps upwards through the evening into the overnight period. Readings hover in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. By morning, they are rising to the lower and middle 30s. Skies are gray with spotty rain showers developing after the lunch hour. Moisture is not impressive. There is a small chance by evening, rain showers mix with sleet and wet/snow, especially in our northern and northwest counties. A brief mix possible but chance is low in the southeast. Most of the moisture is gone before temperatures plummet. At most, a spotty coating is possible. Sunshine returns Friday but is no help in warming temperatures stuck in the mid 20s. On top of the frigid temps, strong winds add a sting and produce wind chill values in the single digits.

SUPER BOWL WEEKEND

It’s a brutally cold start in the lower and middle teens Saturday. Plenty of sunshine, however, it is slow to warm into the lower 30s. Clouds advance by afternoon and thicken through evening. The next system brings scattered snow showers for Sunday. A potential coastal storm Sunday night, may enhance snow threat across the area. Highs are held in the lower 30s. Depending on the storm, snow showers may linger into early Monday. It is a cold day in the middle 30s. The chill continues into Tuesday and Wednesday, with another storm system bringing snow midweek.

