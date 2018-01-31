× Local food pantry recipient of friendly wager between Gov. Tom Wolf, Massachusetts counterpart

HARRISBURG — Last week, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf received a five-pound Pearson’s Salted Nut Roll from Minnesota counterpart, Mark Dayton, following the Philadelphia Eagles’ 38-7 rout over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game.

On Wednesday, Gov. Wolf announced another friendly wager, this time with Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, ahead of the Super Bowl. The winnings will be donated to a local food pantry of their choice.

“Over the last year, the Eagles have battled adversity and inspired millions of fans, both on and off the field,” Gov. Wolf said. “I am putting some of my Philly favorites and Philly’s finest and most iconic food items on the line but look forward to Governor Baker sending some Massachusetts foods to Pennsylvania.”

Gov. Wolf’s wager includes:

Soup from Rooster Soup Co., a luncheonette that gives 100% of its profits to support vulnerable Philadelphians through Broad Street Ministry’s Hospitality Collaborative;

Scrapple from the Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia’s iconic breakfast offering from its legendary food marketplace, which celebrates its 125 th anniversary in 2018;

anniversary in 2018; Coffee from La Colombe, one of the world’s premier coffee roasters and boutique cafes based in Philadelphia;

Donuts from Federal Donuts, a destination for donuts and fried chicken, which this week unveiled an Eagles-themed donut benefiting the Philadelphia schools.

Donated pizza slices at Rosa’s Fresh Pizza, a pay-it-forward pizzeria that provides hundreds of meals per week to homeless Philadelphians.

Gov. Baker’s wager includes clam chowder from Legal’s Seafood in Boston, Craisins from Ocean Spray in Middleborough, Apple Cider Donuts from Smolak Farms in North Andover, apple pie, chicken pot pie and maple syrup from Hollis Hills Farms in Fitchburg, Grillo’s Pickles from Needham, and cupcakes and lemon squares from Koffee Kup Bakery in Springfield.

“We are proud to have another opportunity to offer up some of Massachusetts’ finest local products for a good cause and look forward to the Pats bringing home another Super Bowl win,” Gov. Baker said.

Both governors agreed that the winnings will be donated to a local food pantry of their choice.

“I am proud of the work, determination and Pennsylvania grit that the Eagles have displayed and I look forward to rooting them on to victory in Minnesota,” Gov. Wolf added. “Thankfully, all Pennsylvanians can unite in one thing this weekend: rooting for a Patriots’ loss.”