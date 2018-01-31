× Man fleeing police crashes through pool, into York Twp home

YORK TWP., York County, PA. — A Dover Twp. man is in prison after police say he crashed into a pool and home in York Twp. as he fled from police. It started when a State Police Trooper spotted a silver Ford Fusion crossing over the yellow line on South Queen St late Sunday night. The trooper attempted to pull the car over as it turned into the McDonlad’s on South Queen St.

The driver of the Fusion accelerated through the parking lot of the McDonald’sand struck a curb, exiting onto Springwood Road, running a stop sign and then a red light as he turned onto Hollywood Drive. According to court documents, the driver failed to maintain his lane and was travelling at speeds up to 76 mph in a 35 mph zone. The driver lost control negotiating a left turn and left the road, crashing through two private properties. The Fusion caused significant damage before coming to rest against an occupied home after crashing through a pool. A woman and a teenage girl were home at the time of the crash, but were not injured.

As the trooper approached the crashed vehicle, the suspect got out of the car. The trooper says he detected a strong odor of marijuana and alcohol emanating from the car. The suspect, Khalil Jihad Palm, 18, of Village Court Drive, Dover Twp., allegedly gave the trooper a false name, Tahjier Harrison.

Inside the car, police found marijuana and heroin in clear baggies and a digital scale.

Palm had several outstanding warrants for drug and other criminal offenses.

Palm is currently in York County Prison on $275,000 bail, facing a slew of charges, including fleeing and eluding, DUI, reckless endangerment, several drug charges, and numerous traffic citations.