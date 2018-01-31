× Man struck by tractor trailer earlier this month died of his injuries, police say

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — State Police are still investigating an accident involving a tractor trailer that killed a 74-year-old East Stroudsburg man earlier this month.

Javier Gallo succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the accident on Jan. 20, according to State Police spokesperson Trooper Brent Miller.

The Cumberland County Coroner’s Office said the death was caused by multiple traumatic injuries. The death was ruled accidental.

Police will meet with the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office later this week, Miller said.

Gallo was struck by the tractor trailer on the U.S. 15 ramp of PA 581 West on Jan. 2, police say.

Police were investigating another accident nearby when Gallo, who was an occupant of one of the vehicles involved, exited the vehicle and was struck by a passing tractor trailer.

The tractor trailer continued southbound on U.S. 15 before it was stopped by State Police a few miles from the scene, police say.

The driver has not been identified by police.