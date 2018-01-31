MaryEllen’s Weather Kids with Faith Warner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. --Faith Warner is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today! - Faith is in 7th grade at Big Spring Middle School in Newville, PA. She plays Field Hockey in the fall, is the wrestling manager for the Big Spring Bulldogs Middle School team and plays on a Volleyball League in the winter. In the spring she will likely play volleyball for the school team. She is also a National Junior Honor Society Member.

Although Faith enjoys her extra curricular activities one of her favorite things to talk about is her family. Primarily her three older brothers and one niece. She is never at a loss for words when talking about them.

