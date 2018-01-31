× Mount Joy man, 74, sentenced to up to 40 years in prison for stabbing bank employee during robbery

LANCASTER — A 74-year-old Mount Joy man was sentenced to at least 19½ years in prison for stabbing an employee during a 2016 bank robbery in Elizabethtown, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Harvey C. Fitz pleaded guilty to felony robbery, aggravated assault and related charges in Lancaster County Court.

The incident occurred on Dec. 14, 2016, at M&T Bank on South Market Street.

Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely recently sentenced Fitz to 19½ to 54 years in prison.

According to evidence by Assistant District Attorney Andrew T. LeFever, Fitz stabbed a female employee, the blade barely missing her liver, during the robbery.

Fitz initially presented a note to employees, which stated:

“This is a bank robbery Get an overdraft or an override and know (sic) one will get hurt! If not I will kill someone Don’t take more than 1 min and 30 sec. more than that and someone gets killed killed”

Fitz, wearing a mask and camouflage pants, fled with a bag of money.

Northwest Regional police Detective Frank Ember and Mount Joy police Detective Kyle Hosking stopped Fitz in his Jeep Cherokee a few minutes later, not far from the bank.

Inside the Jeep was a bag of money and a straight-blade fillet knife.

Fitz admitted to robbing the bank.