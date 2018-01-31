× Police: Rumor that Spring Grove High School student intended to bring gun to school is not true

SPRING GROVE, York County — After an investigation by school administration and Northern York County Regional police, the rumor concerning a Spring Grove High School student bringing a gun to school has been determined to be false, according to the Northern York Regional Police Department.

Police say the rumor was circulating on social media earlier today. They have determined that the rumor was false, and that there is no threat to any students or school staff members.