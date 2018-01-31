× Police seek two suspects accused of stealing $580 worth of sunglasses in Hershey

HERSHEY — Derry Township police are seeking two suspects accused of taking $580 worth of sunglasses from a store in Hershey’s Tanger Outlets on Sunday and Monday.

According to police, the suspects entered the Sunglass Hut in Tanger Outlets on consecutive days and stole the sunglasses. They are described as white females in their teens or early 20’s, with thin builds and straight, shoulder-length dark hair.

The thefts and the suspects involved were captured on surveillance cameras in the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Derry Township Police at 717-534-2202.