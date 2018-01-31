× Police seek vehicle involved in Upper Allen Township hit-and-run accident

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — Police are seeking help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run accident that occurred at 7 p.m. Tuesday at East Lisburn Road and Arcona Road.

According to police, a vehicle driven by Hunter Baker, 19, of Lewisberry, was crossing over East Lisburn Road from Arcona Road when it was struck by a white box truck, which continued on without stopping.

A passenger in Baker’s vehicle sustained a minor injury, police say.

The white box truck would likely have sustained significant damage to the front passenger side bumper area, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Upper Allen Police at (717) 238-9676 or submit an anonymous tip at (717) 850-8273.