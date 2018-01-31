× Reuters: USA Gymnastics says all its directors have resigned in wake of Larry Nassar scandal

USA Gymnastics says all its directors have resigned in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal, according to Reuters.

Nassar received a sentence of 40 to 175 years in prison by federal Judge Rosmarie Aquilina after pleading guilty to the sexual abuse of at least 150 women over a period of decades while acting as a team doctor for USA Gymnastics. Nassar admitted in court to using his trusted position to abuse young girls under the guise of medical treatment.

More than 150 women, including fellow gymnasts Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber, spoke out in court against Nassar at his sentencing in Ingham County, Michigan.

He also was sentenced to 60 years for federal child pornography charges in an unrelated case.