× State Police seek donations of horses to join mounted police force

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police is looking for a few good horses.

The force’s mounted patrol unit is seeking donations of horses to add to its current roster of 26. The horses will be used to assist statewide in conducting searches, crowd control, security and patrols in remote areas.

The animals also participate in parades, demonstrations, and other community events, police say.

Horses must be geldings, between the ages of 5 and 15, and between 16 hands (5 feet, 4 inches at the shoulder) and 18 hands tall. Draft horses and draft-crosses are preferable; thoroughbreds and other “hot bloods” are less desirable, police say.

The animals must have quiet, sound dispositions and be free of serious stable vices. Horses will be accepted on a 120-day trial basis to determine their suitability. A veterinary examination will also be performed.

The Pennsylvania State Police maintains a stable at the Academy in Hershey and relies on donations for animals.