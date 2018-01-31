× Knee surgery forces Wizards’ John Wall to miss 6-8 weeks, All-Star game

WASHINGTON– The Washington Wizards’ season has taken a turn for the worst as All-Star G John Wall is slated to have knee surgery today that will sideline him for 6-8 weeks.

Wall, 27, will also miss the upcoming NBA All-Star game.

According to the Washington Post, Wall will have an arthroscopic debridement procedure Wednesday.

Wall is averaging 19.4 points per game and 9.3 assists per game.

The Wizards are currently in the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference at 28-22.