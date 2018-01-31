Knee surgery forces Wizards’ John Wall to miss 6-8 weeks, All-Star game

CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 25: John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards drives past Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena on March 25, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** John Wall; Kyrie Irving
WASHINGTON– The Washington Wizards’ season has taken a turn for the worst as All-Star G John Wall is slated to have knee surgery today that will sideline him for 6-8 weeks.
Wall, 27, will also miss the upcoming NBA All-Star game.
According to the Washington Post, Wall will have an arthroscopic debridement procedure Wednesday.
Wall is averaging 19.4 points per game and 9.3 assists per game.
The Wizards are currently in the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference at 28-22.