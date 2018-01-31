Tiny homes resort set to open in Lancaster County this spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER LEACOCK TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- The popularity of tiny homes is expanding across the nation and the trend is making its way to the east coast.

Liberation Tiny Homes in Lancaster County builds several different styles of tiny homes. They are building several homes for a new tiny homes resort in Elizabethtown called Tiny Estates.

Guests of Tiny Estates can book a stay in a tiny home. There are several different styles, but they include a kitchen, bathroom, living space and bed. It is located at 867 Schwanger Road, Elizabethtown, PA.

Tiny Estates is scheduled to open April 9th.

For more information, visit https://tiny-estates.com/.