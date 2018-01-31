Visiting Kalahari & the Pocono Mountain region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY, Pa.-- Kalahari Resort in the heart of the Pocono Mountains has something to offer everyone.

Inside the resort is America's Largest Indoor Waterpark, with everything from wave pools, a lazy river, slides and bars for the adults.

FOX43's Chris Garrett spoke with Brian Bossuyt from the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau and Chris Seyler, Water park director, about the different attractions around the Pocono area and Kalahari. Chris also found time to enjoy some of the attractions around Kalahari as well.

For more information on Kalahari Resort, you can visit their website here.

