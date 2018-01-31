× Wawa offers free coffee at its Pennsylvania stores on Super Bowl Sunday

PHILADELPHIA — Most Eagles fans won’t need any extra energy on Super Bowl Sunday.

But those who need a little extra pick-me-up can grab a free cup of coffee at their neighborhood Wawa on the day of the big game.

The Philly-based convenience store chain announced it is offering free coffee at all of its Pennsylvania locations Sunday until the Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

“At Wawa, we’ve always had a special connection to the Philadelphia culture and its sports teams, and we get just as excited as our customers do when one of them is playing for a chance to win a championship,” said Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens. “So, in honor of this year’s football team and to toast this championship game, we are thrilled to offer free any size coffee until kickoff to customers across the Mid-Atlantic.”

