York man accused of exposing himself to 12-year-old girl at Five Below store

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County — A 27-year-old York man has been charged with indecent exposure after police say he showed his penis to a 12-year-old girl at a Five Below store where he was working.

Kyle Joseph McClure-McLucas, of the first block of Carlisle Avenue, was charged on Monday, according to a criminal complaint filed by West Manchester Township police.

The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 9, police say.

According to police, the victim and her mother were shopping for school supplies at the store, located at the Delco Plaza in West Manchester Township.

The victim’s mother told police she saw her daughter shopping at the end of an aisle when she was approached by a man, whom the victim’s mother believed was a store employee. The man had his back to the victim’s mother and did not realize that she and the victim were together, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim’s mother saw the man ask the victim if she needed help, and moved his shirt — which he was wearing untucked outside his pants — to one side.

When the man noticed the victim’s mother approaching, he moved away, the criminal complaint says. The victim’s mother told police her daughter was acting strangely after the encounter. When they were driving home after leaving the store, the victim allegedly told her mother that the man had exposed himself to her.

The victim provided a description of the man to police, who went to the store to interview the manager. The victim’s description matched one of the store’s five male employees, the manager told police, identifying that person as McClure-McLucas.

McClure-McLucas was working at the store at the time of the alleged incident, the manager confirmed.

During an interview with police at the store, McClure-McLucas initially denied he was working at the time of the incident, and told police he did not want to be interviewed when told why police were speaking to him, police say.

Police interviewed the victim, whose story matched that of her mother’s initial report, the criminal complaint says. The victim picked McClure-McLucas out of a photo lineup and identified him as the man who exposed himself to her, police say.