A few showers Thursday with a spotty mix overnight, then cold rushes in by daybreak

WINTRY MESS CHANCES: The next system brings a spotty wintry mess to the region late Thursday and through the night. Most of the day is cloudy before some light rain showers arrive during the afternoon. Depending on coverage, some sleet/wet snow works into the region later during the day and into the evening hours to the northwest. Expect temperatures to make it into the upper 30s to lower 40s, but they fall fast through the evening and the overnight. The activity is spotty, but whatever is around changes to all snow before quickly ending around 3 A.M. It could be enough for an isolated coating, but most don’t see accumulations. However, with temperatures dropping fast, it could be damp enough for some slippery and icy roads. Some sunshine works in Friday, with another burst of cold air. Temperatures drop through the morning and into the afternoon. Readings fall into the lower 20s by the afternoon with gusty winds. Wind chill values feel like the teens during the morning and then the single digits for the afternoon.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The cold remains in place through the upcoming weekend. Saturday skies start with sunshine, but clouds build fast ahead of the next system. Temperatures reach the lower 30s. We’re watching the coast for our next system Sunday night into Monday morning. The potential is growing for a snow/wintry mix scenario. Snow amounts will be greatly influenced by track, which will help determine just how much mixing the area sees. There are many scenarios right now, making it too early to go down that road. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the lower 30s. It’s breezy too, making wind chill values feel like the 20s.

NEXT WEEK: After the system wraps up early Monday, the rest of the day is cold and sunnier. Afternoon temperatures are in the 30s with breezy conditions. Wind chill values feel like the 20s. Tuesday is partly cloudy and a touch milder. Readings are still cold, and in the 30s. The pattern remains unsettled through the middle of the week, so we’ll be keeping an eye on the next system for what it could bring on Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday!