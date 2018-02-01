× Cheers! Here are the top five brands (by sales volume) sold in PA Wine & Spirits stores in 2016-17

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control board released its 2016-17 Retail Year in Review report, which tracks consumer tastes and sales trends across Pennsylvania and helps the board improve its selection of products sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores.

The report is for the 2016-17 retail year.

Among its findings, the report said:

The five top-selling brands in the commonwealth were Barefoot, Sutter Home, Jacquin’s, Captain Morgan, and Smirnoff

Lancaster County showed a 5.7-percent increase in sales growth in 2016-17 — the highest in the state. Northampton (5.4 percent) and Philadelphia (5.2) counties were next on the list

Allegheny, Philadelphia and Montgomery counties accounted for more than a third of the state’s total wine and spirits sales

The highest sales months for the retail year — both in terms of dollar sales and number of transactions — were November and December, 2016

Tito’s Handmade Vodka (750ml) had the highest number of units sold during the retail year, while Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Old Number 7 (750ml) had the highest dollar sales among individual products