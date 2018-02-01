× Dress for single digit wind chill values Friday

EVENING MIX THEN BLUSTERY

Expect a few rain showers this evening. There could be some mixing too. Overnight, a quick change to snow is possible before ending. Coverage is spotty and not widespread. Temperatures dive heading into Friday. Warmest temperatures come after midnight in the lower 30s, and by afternoon, they are stuck in the lower 20s despite intervals of sunshine. Blustery winds produce wind chill values in the teens and single digits. It looks like Punxsutawney Phil may see his shadow just after sunrise. Skies will be bright before clouds fill back in for a few hours. High pressure builds in through evening relaxing the winds. With clear skies and calmer winds, temperatures drop like a rock to the lower and middle teens Saturday.

SUPER BOWL WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The weekend begins very cold. Sunshine helps temperatures rise to the lower 30s by afternoon. Clouds are on the increase through the day too. Our next system approaches for Sunday. Initially, scattered snow showers spread across the area early Sunday. As temperatures climb, a change to a mix is possible. A wintry mix is likely through evening. If you are planning on attending a super bowl party, be very careful traveling. Roads may become slippery. The mix may transition back to snow before ending early Monday morning.



NEXT WEEK

Monday is breezy under partly sunny skies. Highs climb to the middle 30s. High pressure building in Monday calms the winds by evening and clears the sky, leading to morning lows in the teens Tuesday. It’s a cold day with increasing clouds. A warm front lifts through late and is followed by milder air for Wednesday. Low pressure tracks through, and with readings looking milder, could bring more rain than winter precipitation. We will be monitoring this system very closely. Highs jump into the 40s, but by Thursday they are cold again in the 30s.

