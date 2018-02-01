× Harrisburg man accused of sending threatening text messages to ex-girlfriend

HARRISBURG — An 18-year-old Harrisburg man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly sending a series of threatening text messages to his ex-girlfriend, police say.

Elijah Tyhir Coleman is charged with terroristic threats and harassment, according to Harrisburg police. Officers were called to a residence on the 1900 block of Briggs Street Tuesday at 8:40 a.m., where the victim reported that Coleman had sent a series of texts containing vivid descriptions of his intent to kill her.

According to police, Coleman threatened to slit the victim’s neck with a knife in texts, and publicly posted a message on Facebook encouraging her to kill herself.

He attempted to call the victim six times while police were at her residence taking the report, police say.

Coleman was arrested at his residence without incident, police say.