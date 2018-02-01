John Deere recalling about 25,000 lawn tractors due to potential transmission failure

WASHINGTON D.C. — John Deere is recalling about 25,000 tractors and 500 service part transmissions due to a potential crash hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the CPSC, the transmission on the tractors can fail, causing a crash hazard.

The recall involves John Deere model D105 lawn tractors with serial numbers beginning with 1GXD105, and service transmissions sold by John Deere authorized dealers for use in the D105 lawn tractor.

John Deere and the model number are printed on the side of the engine hood. The serial number is located on the rear frame of the machine above the left rear tire. The tractors were sold at Home Depot and Lowe’s stores from February 2016 through July 2017, retailing for about $1,500. The service transmissions were sold by John Deere authorized dealers from March 2016 through August 2017 for about $300.

A complete list of serial numbers included in this recall is available at www.JohnDeere.com/D105-Transmission-Recall.

Consumers affected by the recall should immediately stop using the tractors and contact a John Deere dealer for a free repair.