Lancaster General Health and Lighten Up Lancaster County offer raised vegetable garden starter kits

LANCASTER — A Lancaster County organization hoping to promote healthier eating habits is teaming up with the Lancaster Heart and Vascular Institute at Lancaster General Health to offer raised-bed garden starter kits for schools and non-profit organizations interested in planting or expanding a garden this Spring.

Starting today, schools and non-profits in Lancaster County can apply online to receive lumber, hardware, and soil for two raised beds. They will also receive a 100-foot hose, watering cans, buckets, shovels, trowels and gloves.

Recipients of the raised beds will be notified approximately two weeks after they submit their applications. They will be linked to an extensive network of garden experts and have access to gardening resources.

The organizations are encouraged to use the produce for taste-testing and meals, share the produce with the community, and donate extra produce to local organizations.

The effort is designed to increase access to and availability of fresh produce. Those who grow their own fruits and vegetables are more likely to eat them, according to Lighten Up, Lancaster County and Lancaster General Health.