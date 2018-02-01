× Lancaster man accused of stabbing his cousin charged with attempted murder

LANCASTER — A 27-year-old Lancaster man accused of stabbing his cousin in the neck during a family dispute on Monday is being charged with attempted homicide, according to Lancaster police.

Adrian DeJesus-Montes surrendered to police on Tuesday afternoon.

He was processed, arraigned, and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.

The victim was treated at Lancaster General Hospital and later transferred to Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia to be assessed for possible paralysis. There was no update from police on the victim’s condition.