Lancaster man found guilty in 2015 murder of 21-year-old Rahdir Maxton

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster man was found guilty by jury Thursday for the 2015 murder of 21-year-old Rahdir Maxton.

The jury came to a verdict following 90 minutes of deliberation.

Victor Tirado, 52, was charged with shooting Maxton in the back of the head in a parking lot in the 200 block of East Fulton Street on September 9 of that year.

“A very dangerous man has been permanently removed from the streets today,” Assistant District Attorney Travis Anderson said after the verdict.

During the two-day trial, the jury heard testimony from two men who were in a car with Tirado after the shooting and told police the defendant discussed the incident, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The assistant district attorney also presented cellphone and video evidence that connected Tirado to the shooting scene, the office adds.

Tirado is scheduled to be sentenced on February 7. He faces a mandatory life-in-prison term, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office states.