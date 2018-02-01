× Need to get a passport? These U.S. Post Offices in Central PA will host Passport Fairs in February

HARRISBURG — The U.S. Postal Service has made applying for a passport easier with the launch of the USPS Retail Customer Appointment Scheduler tool.

There are 4,800 Post Offices across the country offering passport acceptance services. Of that total, 3,100 offer appointments via telephone. These select offices will now also offer customers the chance to make appointments online via the RCAS tool.

In addition, Central Pennsylvania Post Offices will host Passport Fairs in February, where customers can get help in obtaining passports. Customers can schedule appointments for the Passport Fairs online, but walk-ins will be welcomed as well.

Here are the Central Pennsylvania Post Offices that are hosting Passport Fairs this month: