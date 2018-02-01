Parma Pizza owner ordered to pay $74K to PA Department of Revenue

SPRING GARDEN TWP., York County — A local business owner who failed to pay personal income tax and sales taxes collected and withheld at his pizzeria was recently ordered to pay more than $74,000 to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.

The announcement, made Thursday by Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell, comes 10 days after Parma Pizza & Grill owner Anthony Sottasante was sentenced to two years probation. Sottasante, 47, earlier pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor tax offenses.

As part of the plea agreement, Sottasante is required to pay $5,375.98 in interest and has to make a $30,000 payment to the Department of Revenue by Thursday.

An investigation revealed that, Sottasante failed to turn over $58,181.58 in sales tax collected at his business — located on Grantley Road near York College — and $2,108.39 in withheld state income taxes between April 2013 and September 2016, the Department of Revenue’s release states. He also failed to pay $8,671 in personal income tax for 2014 and 2015, the department adds.

“Failing to remit taxes is a crime that unfairly increases the tax burden of honest, law-abiding Pennsylvanians,” Secretary Hassell said. “The Department of Revenue has a responsibility to ensure the fair and uniform enforcement of Pennsylvania’s tax laws.”