Police searching for two men who allegedly raped, robbed woman

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for two men who robbed and raped a woman at a local hotel.

On January 28 at approximately 2:30 a.m., police responded to the Days Inn on Lewisberry Road for a robbery that just occurred.

The female victim stated she spoke to an unknown man by telephone and invited him to her room.

When the man arrived at her room, he allegedly pointed a gun at her and told her to be quiet or he would kill her.

After that, a second man allegedly entered the room and raped the woman while the first man ransacked the room, stealing a large amount of cash, a cell phone, the woman’s identification, and her small white dog.

The above picture was obtained by police and shows the first suspect and partially shows the dog.

Police are continuing to investigate this crime. Anybody who can identify the person in the picture is asked to contact the Fairview Township Police Department at 717-901-5267 or by clicking the “submit a tip” button.