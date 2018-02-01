× Repairs to close NB I-83 ramp to SB I-283 on Saturday

Repair Work to Close Ramp from Northbound I-83 to Southbound I-283 in the Eisenhower Interchange on Saturday

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT maintenance crews on Saturday, February 3, will be making repairs on southbound Interstate 283 in the vicinity of mile marker 2.4 at the Chambers Hill Road overpass in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. The repairs involve a railing on top of a concrete barrier that was damaged by an overturned tractor trailer on January 15 (see photo below). Work will start at around 6 AM and should wrap up by 4 PM.

Motorists are advised that the right southbound lane on I-283 will be closed for this operation. In addition, That will restrict southbound I-283 to a single lane. In addition, the ramp from northbound Interstate 83 to southbound I-283 in the Eisenhower Interchange will also be closed. Motorists on northbound I-83 headed to southbound I-283 will be detoured by continuing on northbound I-83 to eastbound Route 322 in the Eisenhower Interchange to the Penhar Interchange, then onto Penhar Drive, Chambers Hill Road, Eisenhower Boulevard, and finally onto Lindle Road (Route 441) a short distance to the interchange with southbound I-283.



Motorists should be alert to this operation, be patient and obey work zone signing, and slow down when approaching and traveling through the work zone – for their safety as well as for the safety of the work crews.

