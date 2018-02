Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. - The story of the Irish is really quite the story - the famine, the strife, the plight and the glory. But you'll learn all about it, no mistake to be had. And with a beer in your hand, I'm sure you'll be glad.

The musical tale of, "The Irish (and How They Got That Way) brings together stories recovered from immigrant experiences in the 1800s during the mass migration of the Irish to America. With classic witty Irish humor mixed within fun, sometimes tragic, stories, you're sure to be in for a history lesson like you've never experienced - in a interactive working bar setting, just like your favorite local pub.

You can find ticket information at https://thefulton.org/