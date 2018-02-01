× UPMC: Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier discharged from Rehabilitation Institute, moves to outpatient therapy

PITTSBURGH — Linebacker Ryan Shazier, who suffered a spinal injury during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, was discharged from the UPMC Rehabilitation Institute and will move into an outpatient therapy program, the hospital announced Thursday.

Further details about Shazier’s condition were not provided. Recent reports have stated he has feeling in his legs, but recent photos posted on the linebacker’s Instagram account show him in a wheelchair.