US Rep. Pat Meehan paid nearly $40K to settle sexual harassment claim, reports say

WASHINGTON D.C. — The former aide who accused U.S. House Rep. Pat Meehan of sexual harassment last year received a settlement of nearly $40,000, The Inquirer reports.

The payout came from Rep. Meehan’s congressional office account, the Philadelphia-based newspaper adds.

On January 25, the Delaware County Republican announced that he would not seek re-election. That decision came less than a week after accusations were made that he used taxpayer dollars to settle his former aide’s sexual harassment claim.

Rep. Meehan was elected to the House in 2010.

This will be updated.