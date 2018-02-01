Amy Lutz chats with ‘Crime Watch Daily’ host Chris Hansen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43's Amy Lutz spoke to Hansen about one of the stories he'll cover on Friday's episode: the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of Cary Owsley, the 49-year-old Columbus, Indiana man whose life came to a sudden, violent end on April 7, 2013.

Owsley's death was initially ruled a suicide by the Bartholomew County coroner, based largely on statements made by his estranged wife.

Owsley's son and sister continue to insist that authorities rushed to judgement, and believe he may have been murdered.

In the clip above, Hansen explains why the mystery still resonates nearly five years later.