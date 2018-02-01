× Woman crossing I-81 southbound struck, killed Wednesday night

GUILFORD TWP., Franklin County — A woman was killed Wednesday night after she was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 81.

The incident occurred at 6:59 p.m. between Exit 17 (Walker Road) and Exit 16 (Lincoln Highway), heading southbound.

Pennsylvania State Police say 23-year-old Desi Marie Anderson was crossing the lanes of travel from the interstate’s center median to the right shoulder when she was struck by a 2006 Mercedes-Benz, which was traveling in the far-right exit lane.

Anderson was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Police are still investigating the incident.