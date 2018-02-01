× York woman accused of embezzling $100,000 from construction company

HARRISBURG — A 44-year-old York woman, part-owner of a construction and excavation company, was charged with wire fraud after authorities say she embezzled more than $100,000 from the business between 2010 and 2016.

Wendi E. Detter, who is part-owner of YCP, Inc., used her position and access to the company’s financial accounts to write herself checks for personal use and financial gain, according to U.S. Attorney David Freed.

In order to conceal the embezzlement, Detter made false entries in the company’s accounting software, which she maintained as part of her duties, Freed alleges.

If she’s found guilty, Detter faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.