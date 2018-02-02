× Northern York Regional Police seek help in identifying suspect

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, York County — Northern York Regional Police are seeking assistance in identifying the suspect shown on surveillance video attempting to enter vehicles without permission.

The subject is believed to be involved in several burglaries in Paradise Township in November 2017, police say.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.292.3647 or through our tip line at 717.467.TELL(8355) or at tips@nycrpd.org