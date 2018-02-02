× A cold day with sunshine Saturday

TRICKY STORM SCENARIO FOR WEEKEND

This evening is cold with temperatures falling to the teens fast. Wind gusts settle but a bit of a breeze continues, producing wind chill values in the single digits. Lows bottom out in the lower teens Saturday morning. While we’ll see sunshine early, the clouds encroach upon the area quickly. Afternoon temperatures are chilly in the lower 30s. A few

light snow showers could arrive as early as Saturday overnight. A bulk of the precipitation holds off until Sunday afternoon and evening. One low passes by to our northwest, but it’s a coastal low we are keeping a close eye on. A couple potential scenarios with the track determines just how much mixing we’ll see. It is still to early to pinpoint exactly precipitation type. The potential is there for a snow/mix. Just how much mixing is yet to be determine and the track of the coastal low is key. Temperatures hover in the lower 30s. Winds pick up creating wind chill values in the 20s.

NEXT WEEK

The storm system is gone early Monday morning leaving a breezy, cold and sunnier day. Wind chill values are once again in the 20s, and that is what you need to dress for. High pressure builds in calming the winds, and with clear skies, morning lows Tuesday drop like a rock to the teens. Clouds are quick to return ahead of our next system. It’s another scenario where we begin with light snow Tuesday night, with possible mixing and a change over to rain on Wednesday. Still much to decide, and we’ll keep you posted in the upcoming days. It’s quieter Thursday and Friday with afternoon readings in the 30s.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist