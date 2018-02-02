Be Well: Friday Fab 5

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s the beginning of a new month, which means it’s time for five new exercises that can take your routine to a whole new level.

Melissa Beaverson from MyFitnessQuest is stopping by the set of FOX43 Morning News to show off the following exercises:

1. Single leg hip raise (glutes & hamstrings). Lower intensity option: both feet on the ground. Progression: Stay with single leg, add a medicine ball under one foot

2. Side plank powell raise (core & shoulders). Lower intensity option: keep one knee on ground

3. Bottom burpee (total body / cardio). Lower intesity option: remove the hop by stepping right foot in, left foot in, then squat

4. Plie front squat with dumbbells (adductors or inner thighs). Lower intensity option: no dumbbells. Progression: Add a heel raise

5. Reverse alternating lunges with a bicep curl (quads & biceps). Lower intensity option: lunge without a curl, can also lunge without dumbbells

You can check them out in the clip above.