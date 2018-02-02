× Convicted felon sentenced to 15 years in prison for trying to sell stolen firearms

HARRISBURG — A 34-year-old man facing firearm charges was sentenced to 180 months’ imprisonment on Thursday, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

In August 2015, Saquan Parker, of Harrisburg, and co-defendant Jordan Keys tried to sell four stolen firearms (CBC .22 caliber rifle, Remington 12 gauge shotgun, Winchester 30/30 rifle, and a Marlin .22 caliber rifle) to a pawn broker in Dauphin County, US Attorney David Freed says. Both Parker and Keys were arrested at that time by Susquehanna Township Police.

Parker was a convicted felon who illegally possessed the four stolen firearms, US Attorney Freed adds.

Keys was sentenced to 36 months’ imprisonment in November 2017.