Crews battle house fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Crews battled a house fire early Friday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., crews were called to the 300 block of E. Walnut Street in Hanover Boro for a fire involving three attached homes.

There is no word on if any injuries were suffered or the extent of the damage at this time.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to help those affected by the fire.

