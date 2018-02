Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MYERSTOWN, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. -- Groundhog Uni saw his shadow Friday morning in Lebanon County, predicting 6 more weeks of winter.

Dozens of residents joined members of Union Kanaal Grundsau Lodsch #17 of Eastern Lebanon County to see Uni's forecast as he took a ride down the Union Canal in Myerstown. He gets his name 'Uni' after the Union Canal.

They've hosted this Pennsylvania Dutch tradition in Myerstown for 37 years.