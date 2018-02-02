Gusty and frigid Friday, then watching a coastal storm for Super Bowl Sunday

FRIGID FRIDAY: Precipitation has ended through the night, and now it’s just the cold we contend with on Friday. Temperatures continue to drop into the 20s through daybreak, and gusty winds make it feel like the teens and single digits. There could be a few icy spots after damp areas refreeze, so be cautious on the roads this morning. Some sun is expected, but skies are partly sunny through the afternoon. Readings fall into the lower 20s by the afternoon with gusty winds still in place. Wind chill values feel like the teens during the morning and then the single digits for the afternoon. Expect a frigid one for any Friday night plans! Temperatures tumble through the night under clear skies. The winds settle late. Overnight lows fall into the teens, and wind chill values are in the single digits before the winds lighten.

WATCHING WEEKEND STORM CHANCES: The cold remains in place through the upcoming weekend. Saturday skies start with sunshine, but clouds build fast ahead of the next system. Temperatures reach the lower 30s. We’re watching the coast for our next system Sunday into very early Monday morning. The potential is growing for a snow/wintry mix scenario. There could be a few spotty snow showers during the morning, but the main precipitation holds of until the afternoon. Snow amounts will be greatly influenced by track, which will help determine just how much mixing the area sees. There are many scenarios right now, making it too early to go down that road. Stay tuned through the weekend for updates when we are finally able to be more detailed. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the lower 30s. It’s breezy too, making wind chill values feel like the 20s.

NEXT WEEK: After the system wraps up early Monday, the rest of the day is cold and sunnier. Afternoon temperatures are in the 30s with breezy conditions. Wind chill values feel like the 20s. Tuesday is partly cloudy and a touch milder. Readings are still cold, and in the 30s. The pattern remains unsettled through the middle of the week, so we’ll be keeping an eye on the next system for what it could bring on Wednesday. It looks like some light snow Tuesday night ultimately turns into a wintry mix, and then rain through Wednesday. We’ll keep you updated through next week. Thursday is partly sunny. Temperatures reach the lower 30s.

Have a great weekend, and GO EAGLES!