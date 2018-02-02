Love is in the air for Chocolate-Covered February in Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– It’s time for Chocolate-Covered February!

There are over 90 events with something sweet for everyone this month in Hershey, including wine and chocolate tasting, chocolate tea, martini mixology and much more!

At the Meltspa by Hershey, there a few gift options for Valentine’s Day. You can wrap up $200 or more in Meltspa by Hershey gift cards and receive a $25 spa credit through February 14.

If you’re interested in the Hershey Bears’ playoff chase, they will play a number of games at the GIANT Center this month, including the Hometown Heroes night on Sunday, February 11.

A number of acts are set to take the stage in Hershey this month, beginning with Brantley Gilbert tonight at the GIANT Center.

On Saturday, February 3, Sleeping Beauty will grace the Hershey Theatre.

If you’re looking for something to take your sweetheart to on Valentine’s Day weekend, Gypsy Passion by the Hershey Symphony will be performed at the Hershey Theatre on Friday, February 16.

On Saturday, February 17, the Roadshow will take over the GIANT Center.

If you want to catch a musical, Beautiful – the Carole King Musical will take the Hershey Theatre stage from Tuesday, February 20 through Sunday, February 25.

Finally, the month will end the Harlem Globetrotters showing off their hoops tricks at the Giant Center on Sunday, February 25.

Kaylee Dugan from Hershey Entertainment & Resorts stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer more on the upcoming events at Hershey,