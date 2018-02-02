× Man facing arson charges after intentionally setting fire in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing arson charges after intentionally setting a fire.

Lawrence Herzberg, 66, is facing arson and other related charges for his role in the incident.

On January 23, emergency personnel responded to 72 S. Main St. in Chambersburg for a report of a fire.

After an investigation, it was found that Herzberg set items on fire inside the apartment building, and then left the building after the fire was set.

On February 1, Herzberg was arrested, committed to Franklin County Jail and bail was set at $100,000.