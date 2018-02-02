Man used counterfeit $100 bills to purchase three gift cards, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Susquehanna Township Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect who allegedly used counterfeit money to purchase three gift cards at Rite Aid.

The man, seen above, purchased three gift cards with more than a dozen counterfeit $100 bills, according to police.

Police say he put $450 on one gift card and $460 on two others. The suspect was changed out with legitimate currency, police add.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Susquehanna Twp. Police Det. Darryl Brown at 717-909-9242 or by email, 106@susquehannatwp.com.