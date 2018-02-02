× Papa John’s stores across central PA to raise money for local charities

For a second-straight year, participating Papa John’s stores across Central Pennsylvania will be discounting their purchase price of online orders and donating a select percentage of that to local charities.

Last year, stores raised more than $20,000, combined, for Children’s Miracle Network Hershey and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

Customers ordering online who use the promo code CMNHERSHEY or PAFOOD will receive 40% off their order. Also, 10% of that discounted price will be donated to the respective charity.

The Children’s Miracle Network Hershey raises funds to support life-saving equipment, vital patient programs and innovative research for Penn State Children’s Hospital.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank delivers more than 48 million pounds of food every year to soup kitchens, shelters, and food pantries in 27 central Pennsylvania counties.